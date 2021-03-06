Letter to the editor: In Congress, hearing absolute nonsense

Editor:

Well, I thought I had heard everything, but of course I have not. Senator Ron Johnson recently championed a theory that the Jan. 6 rioters were in fact led by left wing radicals, pretending to be Trump supporters. Amazing that he was allowed to go on with this foolishness. Hard as it is to believe he said this, it is even harder to imagine that his fellow senators allowed him to do it.

Lying to the public (by Trump supporters) is what got us to Jan. 6 riots. Next, maybe, Johnson will tell us it wasn’t the Japanese who bombed Pearl Harbor but that he had an eyewitness account that in fact it was Chinese that were flying those planes to provoke the United States of America to enter World War II.

I know it sounds like something John "Bluto" Blutarsky might have said in “Animal House.” This is, however, how Johnson sounded in the United States Senate. In a more honest time, Johnson would have been told by his leadership to “knock it off” and do his job. Instead, he was allowed to do this by his leadership — leadership which I would contend is no better than him.

Let’s hope in the future the public will elect better people to represent them then Ron Johnson. Although in our area we have elected Elise Stefanik — a little fish but a clone of a person like Senator Johnson.

Jim Novotny, Gloversville

