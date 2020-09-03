Letter to the editor: In call, Stefanik didn't offer help

Editor:
A short while ago I received a stimulus debit card for which, after numerous attempts, I have been unable to assign a PIN. No matter what I did or how I tried to contact the issuing bank I could go no further than, "please enter your PIN." After exhausting all other avenues I contacted the office of Elise Stefanik, my congressional representative.
I explained the situation to someone there and was told that, "Since I received a debit card, in their eyes I have received the stimulus and there was nothing further they could do."
A day later, Ms. Stefanik was on the local news, stating that if anyone had a problem with the stimulus that they could merely call her office and it would be remedied.
The next day I called the office back and was told the same thing. There was nothing they could do. I reminded the person that the stimulus was issued by the federal government, therefore it is their responsibility to see it through. I was told yet again that there was nothing they could do. I asked if they could pass my information along and was told they would not. I asked to speak to Ms. Stefanik and was told they did not know her schedule and doubted I would ever be able to speak to her.
I found this very disturbing. One, I cannot access the stimulus and two, that I would be treated in this manner by a government official. My concerns were summarily dismissed without one iota of thought for my plight.
Patrick Strack, Ballston Spa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!