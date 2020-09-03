Letter to the editor: In call, Stefanik didn't offer help

Editor:

A short while ago I received a stimulus debit card for which, after numerous attempts, I have been unable to assign a PIN. No matter what I did or how I tried to contact the issuing bank I could go no further than, "please enter your PIN." After exhausting all other avenues I contacted the office of Elise Stefanik, my congressional representative.

I explained the situation to someone there and was told that, "Since I received a debit card, in their eyes I have received the stimulus and there was nothing further they could do."

A day later, Ms. Stefanik was on the local news, stating that if anyone had a problem with the stimulus that they could merely call her office and it would be remedied.

The next day I called the office back and was told the same thing. There was nothing they could do. I reminded the person that the stimulus was issued by the federal government, therefore it is their responsibility to see it through. I was told yet again that there was nothing they could do. I asked if they could pass my information along and was told they would not. I asked to speak to Ms. Stefanik and was told they did not know her schedule and doubted I would ever be able to speak to her.