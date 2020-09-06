Letter to the editor: In 2020, look back with perfect vision

Editor:

As the fall evening shadows darken across this year of our lord 2020 A.D. the irony comes into focus as 20-20 is also a term used to describe “perfect vision.”

Hindsight is 20-20. The past 2020 years have brought to light many ugly realities — most recently the pandemic, climate change, intensifying weather-related disasters, mass emigration from war-torn, poverty-stricken or flooded lands and the core of the problem “male privilege" (white male privilege), imperialism or Western Civilization's influence, as a God-given right.

Historically, western religious thought teaches, be fruitful and multiply, respect all life (except non-believers, and condones oppression of woman and slaves). These shortcomings have been slowly chipped away at and, hopefully, we are at the tipping point. Discussing women priests is not outlandish.

Notice how #BLM took the media spotlight from the #MeToo movement, as if racism and sexism are competing societal ills. It cannot be ignored; each movement has historical ties to misapplied systemic religious oppression.

Yes, some of the same basic societal issues facing 2020 and beyond are rooted in hijacked religious dogma or “male privilege” and the fear of sharing or losing power.