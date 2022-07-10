Letter to the editor: In 1962, state golf championship teed off at local club

Glens Falls residents have been treated to many spectacular sporting events over the past many decades, but one that is often overlooked is the 40th New York State Amateur Golf Championship, which was played 60 years ago this month (July 18 to July 22, 1962) at the Glens Falls Country Club.

Played before large crowds, the tournament featured the best college and post-college players from around the state, including arguably two of the best-known state amateurs of the last century, Don Allen of Rochester and Bill Tryon of Elmira.

Three fine host club members, Don Cowles, Joe Kietzman and Hank Ryer, were among the qualifiers who participated.

In the end, Don Allen and Bill Tryon survived several preliminary head-to-head matches with other golfers to face off in the final match. Allen, who had won the tournament in 1961, went on to gain the state title six times among his 80 tournament victories, played in the Masters and U.S. Open and was voted the New York “golfer of the century” by the New York State Golf Association. Tryon, a former Princeton football player, and much later grandfather of former PGA touring pro Ty Tyron, scored a stunning 38-hole upset victory over Allen for the championship after they deadlocked in the regulation 36 holes. Allen, in fact, had predicted before the tournament that Tryon could “get hot” and win the event.

The upset win was a springboard for Tryon, who went on to win the state title twice more.

In fashioning his championship run that week, at the Round Pond links, Tryon actually had to beat two Allen family members. Earlier, he had defeated Don’s older brother, Ray, in another exciting “overtime” match (21 holes) after an 18-hole tie.

Dave Nathan, Bethesda, Maryland (Nathan was a Post-Star sportswriter in 1962)