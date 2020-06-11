Letter to the editor: Improve connectivity in the North Country

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

Modern living requires modern infrastructure. To be a fully participating member of modern society means having equal access to cellular and broadband connectivity for all communities. As a lifelong resident in this region and outspoken advocate for an expansion of this essential service, it is more evident than ever that we must do more to advance expansion of internet and cell service throughout the North Country.

As president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, I have collaborated with countless elected officials, business leaders, and residents to help advance better connectivity in the North Country. These efforts have provided ample research and data for all necessary stakeholders to act. This month, supervisors from Warren, Washington, Essex, and Saratoga County will use this information to pass a resolution calling for regulatory changes that loosen restrictions for infrastructure development. Advancement of this topic can no longer be slowed by red tape and regulatory bureaucracy.

In concert with this overwhelming call for action, I will be contacting Governor Cuomo, urging him to release findings of the Upstate Cellular Coverage Task Force and implement that resolution immediately. I urge all interested stakeholders to do the same.