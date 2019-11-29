Editor:
The current impeachment process is immoral. It is purposely misleading our country. It is partisan theatrics.
Ambassador Sondland was the only witness who had contact with the president. While he initially said he presumed there was quid pro quo he later stated that when speaking directly to the president there was no quid pro quo, no desire for quid pro quo. The rest of the witnesses had no direct dealings with the president nor did they have any evidence to support the impeachment claims.
Nothing was gained from Ukraine. No bribery, no treason. No high crimes. Ukraine received their lethal defense aid (not provided by Obama administration), a meeting with President Trump and an invitation to the White House without pre-conditions. Those are the facts. You won’t find them in this paper.
The impeachment was started based on hearsay and presumption. This process was a corrupt partisan attack on the president. Nothing else. The Democrats have done nothing but obstruct for three years. Meanwhile our government and military funding is in limbo and the job creating USMCA trade agreement has been sitting at Speaker Pelosi’s desk for nearly a year. We deserve better.
With all the editor’s columns about journalism and factual reporting I expected from him praise to our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for her efforts to find the truth during the hearings. Instead he continues to attack her from his bully pulpit under the guise of Freedom of the Press. He is not alone, disappointing.
“What we are seeing now is a tired repeat of Washington politics that has nothing to do with us in upstate New York”. Those are Ken’s word from Wednesday, yet he devoted half of his napkin-thin newspaper to the impeachment. You preach objective journalism but I’m not convinced you comprehend the meaning.
Harrison Francett, Queensbury