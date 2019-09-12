Editor:
During the last few days, our president has once again engaged in the most outrageous conduct. It is unfortunate that the Republicans in the Senate and House of Representatives do not have the stamina to attempt to curb his behavior.
During the past few days, the president has attacked the intelligence and loyalty of Jewish Americans. He stated that all Jewish Americans who vote democratic, “have either a total lack of knowledge or a great disloyalty.”
He then cancelled a planned trip to Denmark because it does not appear that Denmark would agree to sell Greenland. This move by Trump probably cost Denmark millions of dollars.
Trump announced his support for universal background checks for gun purchases and then he reversed course after having a half-hour telephone conversation with Wayne LaPierre, the chief executive of the NRA.
You have free articles remaining.
And most egregiously, on Aug. 21 Trump stated at a press conference that he was the “chosen one,” equating himself with one having divine spiritual powers. Compare this statement to the one he made to Billy Bush, in September 2005 that, “you can do anything,” “grab ’em by (female parts).”
Impeachment is not the answer. The House of Representatives will probably not vote for Articles of Impeachment and the Senate, with its Republican majority, will certainly not vote to impeach. Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to our constitution provides that the President can be removed from office if he is unfit. This is not an option due to the fact that the vice-president must consent. Mike Pence will never cross Trump.
The only avenue to get Trump out of office is to vote against him in the next presidential election. Therefore, vote against Trump to ensure that he is the “unchosen one.”
Joseph H. Oswald, Salem