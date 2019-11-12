Editor:
Perhaps an analogy will persuade those who are so blind they will not see. One day I look and see my neighbor (for the sake of argument say we don't get along) digging in his backyard and burying a large heavy object. Also, his wife has gone missing. I call the police because something seems fishy. (I am the whistleblower.) Two police detectives begin to investigate my tip. One is my friend, one my neighbor's. (That is the congressional inquiry.) They talk to my neighbor. He says his wife is visiting relatives, and he was doing some gardening. (Trump and his "perfect" phone call.) As the police continue to investigate, other neighbors tell of the loud argument they overheard at his house. The hardware store guy recalls selling him a large quantity of rat poison. (The corroborating witnesses.) The police decide to get a warrant to dig in the backyard. (The vote on the rules of impeachment.) Police do not publicize every aspect of every investigation. At this point my neighbor, now a suspect, does not, and should not, have the right to be involved in directing or controlling the investigation against him. He can defend himself at trial. (Trump and his claims of illegitimacy and unfairness.) Now, should my dislike of my neighbor negate all the evidence that was discovered as a result of my tip? Both detectives interviewed the witnesses and saw the body dug up. Each was able to keep an eye on the other to make sure no evidence was hidden or fabricated. When the evidence is in, they present it to a grand jury and my neighbor is indicted. (A vote to impeach.) Then the trial is held, (in the Senate). The jurors (senators) must put aside politics and decide on the facts. That's it.
Tanya Goldstein, West Hebron