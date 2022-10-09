Letter to the editor: 'Immoral people in power' frightening

In Iran thousands are protesting not just the police killing of a Kurdish woman but the “morality police” enforcing rigid fundamentalist “morality” on women and society. In the U.S., we have our own “morality police” — an extreme right-wing religious and political minority imposing their will: telling teachers what they can teach, telling students what they can learn, censoring and banning books, controlling women’s reproductive choices, restricting voting, rousing fear against immigrants “invading” and violence against gays, trans, Blacks, Jews just living their lives.

Republicans campaign on Democrats being “soft on crime,” on their “backing the blue.” I back the blue — the Capitol Police courageously protecting our Capitol, local police protecting our community, the Department of Justice enforcing just laws — but not police storming the Capitol, or beating coal miners protesting working conditions, or Blacks attempting to vote. It’s important to question slogans, examine words, look at actions.

The Republican Party speaks of “law and order” but is silent when their “base” commits acts of violence, when Trump demands obedience, threatens dissenters, claims the fair election “rigged,” “stolen.” Fearing his autocratic wrath, most in his party echo his lies, casting out honest Republicans with integrity. Trump endorses unqualified, hypocritical politicians whose only “virtue’ is repeating lies and Biblical quotes (Herschel Walker one of many). Stefanik becomes a MAGA “leader,” objecting to election certification after Capitol violence, voting against the “Election Reform Act,” silent about Trump’s attempt to overthrow democracy. Denouncing “extreme left wing socialists,” she blames Biden for everything, voting against but taking credit for legislation helping and enriching our community, mitigating our climate crisis.

Stefanik and 299 Republican candidates are election deniers, many believing absurd conspiracy theories. If they win, we lose: integrity, justice, democracy, a livable earth.

To think of these immoral people in power is frightening and keeps me awake at night.

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann