Letter to the editor: Immigration headline is misleading, false

The headline “Border Crossings Surge” in the Oct. 23, 2022, Post-Star is misleading, if not simply false.

The report actually concerns the number of migrants “stopped” at the U.S. border with Mexico in September 2022. There is no information on the number of actual “crossings,” illegal or otherwise.

As for illegal crossings, it is doubtful that any accurate number is or could be available, if only because someone crossing illegally who is encountered long enough to be counted, would be stopped.

And, most certainly, hundreds of thousands of people, more than the size of most U.S. cities, are not illegally crossing America’s borders monthly. The suggestion is patently absurd.

Yet, The Post-Star headline fuels such absurdities and enables politicians such as Elise Stefanik to fuel her anti-American tweets with such falsities, and to prey on her unsuspecting and gullible constituents.

The readers of The Post-Star are entitled to better.

Edward Pontacoloni, Lake George