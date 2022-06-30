Letter to the editor: Immigration crisis is fueled by Biden

Since President Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, the United States has encountered a never-ending wave of illegal immigrants flooding across our southern border.

Just in April, border agents encountered a staggering 234,000 migrants along the U.S. Mexico border.

The Biden administration’s pro-illegal immigration policies are unsustainable and will force middle and lower-class Americans out of work.

Additionally, the unchecked border has led to a massive influx of illegal narcotics that are contributing to the highest numbers of opioid-related overdoses, killing our nation's men and women.

President Biden, along with his far-left radical open-border advocate Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, has continually failed the American people by putting the needs of foreign aliens over those whom they claim to represent.

The Biden immigration policy has left the nation vulnerable, leaving Americans in the potential crosshairs of terror groups and violent gangs.

In contrast, Congresswoman Stefanik has continually voted in favor of measures to strengthen America’s security and to provide support for border agents who put their lives on the line to ensure our national security.

Don Ward, Greenwich

