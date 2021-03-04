Letter to the editor: Immigrants offer much to America

Editor:

Mr. Knobbs knows how to mislead like Trump does with his only two tricks: “whataboutism” and false equivalence.

Trump ruled exclusively by executive orders. He passed almost no legislation or any McDonald's in four years. The Biden executive orders were necessary to repair the damage Trump caused as soon as possible.

The Keystone Pipeline was bad policy. The jobs were temporary. It violated many environmental laws. The oil was the dirtiest classification, requiring extensive cleanup at a time we are moving to cleaner energy and environment with less abuse to our natural environment. These jobs could be replaced by green energy and infrastructure jobs, and these jobs could come online faster but they get contributions from Big Oil that must be paid back.

Gas prices reflect supply and demand. As the economy picks up, so does demand. We have plenty of our own oil and there will be more when the South has warmer weather. The Texas grid disaster will increase demand also.