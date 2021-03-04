Letter to the editor: Immigrants offer much to America

Editor:
Mr. Knobbs knows how to mislead like Trump does with his only two tricks: “whataboutism” and false equivalence.
Trump ruled exclusively by executive orders. He passed almost no legislation or any McDonald's in four years. The Biden executive orders were necessary to repair the damage Trump caused as soon as possible.
The Keystone Pipeline was bad policy. The jobs were temporary. It violated many environmental laws. The oil was the dirtiest classification, requiring extensive cleanup at a time we are moving to cleaner energy and environment with less abuse to our natural environment. These jobs could be replaced by green energy and infrastructure jobs, and these jobs could come online faster but they get contributions from Big Oil that must be paid back.
Gas prices reflect supply and demand. As the economy picks up, so does demand. We have plenty of our own oil and there will be more when the South has warmer weather. The Texas grid disaster will increase demand also.
Your great wall was a multibillion-dollar mistake. It was Trump's ego trip and has added little benefit for the few miles constructed. That money can now be allocated to projects that were originally earmarked by Congress, such as improved conditions for military families and schools.
It seems very wise to determine who's eligible for immigration and resettlement before they come for naught. It also makes sense to ease their transition so that they can integrate and be productive as soon as possible. Our economy benefits from legal immigration.
We love hard workers who pay taxes and contribute to Social Security, right? Republicans present tropes that are not representative of the contributions made by immigrants. You'd think they would catch on more quickly to this reality, rather than hiding behind racism, discrimination, and demagoguery.
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau, NY