Letter to the editor: Imagine a theme park like this one

I was just thinking how closely the Trump campaigns resemble the old Mickey Mouse Club. You have your Trump-kateers MAGA hats and the banners held high and the Fox news cheering section. I can imagine there's a lot of talk that Trump is going to turn Mar-a-Lago into a theme park like Disney. Can't you just picture it? There will be a golf-cart tram ride to take you past a huge open vault. Here you will have to put a mask on before going further, no-no, not over your face but over your eyes. You will hear Trump's voice telling you that all the mail fraud envelopes and Dominion voting machines are in the vault. You're not allowed to see it because it's top secret and will only be revealed when Mr. Trump receives his official Hunter Biden decoder ring.