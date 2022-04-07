Letter to the editor: Imagine a theme park like this one

Editor:
I was just thinking how closely the Trump campaigns resemble the old Mickey Mouse Club. You have your Trump-kateers MAGA hats and the banners held high and the Fox news cheering section. I can imagine there's a lot of talk that Trump is going to turn Mar-a-Lago into a theme park like Disney. Can't you just picture it? There will be a golf-cart tram ride to take you past a huge open vault. Here you will have to put a mask on before going further, no-no, not over your face but over your eyes. You will hear Trump's voice telling you that all the mail fraud envelopes and Dominion voting machines are in the vault. You're not allowed to see it because it's top secret and will only be revealed when Mr. Trump receives his official Hunter Biden decoder ring.
After that you will see a small play with Snow White Stefanik and the seven twerps played by the usual Trump minions. They are all competing for the part of Dopey, and they all are very good at it. You will hear Trump calling Snow White Stefanik over a loudspeaker telling her that the Magic Mirror won't tell him that he's the real president. Miss Stefanik will tell him it's because the mirror only tells the truth. She advises him to get a large screen TV to put in front of it and just watch Fox News. After that it's into the gift shop where you can buy an M.T. Greene "I survived the Jewish space laser ride" T-shirt or Gazpacho police cap. You can also buy some original Rudy Giuliani hair dye sold in 12-ounce bottles.
Rich Kelley, Argyle