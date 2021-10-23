Letter to the editor: I'll vote Sweden over Hungary

Editor:

I see in Wednesday’s paper Alex DeGrasse’s socialist Tourette’s is acting up again. “None of the five far-left socialists running stand a chance ... .” What are the chances all five are far-left socialists, even Matt Castelli who’s a former CIA officer? But then, nowadays any Republican who doesn’t pledge loyalty to ex-Democrat from Queens Donald Trump is a RINO (Republican in name only). So, words don’t mean much.

I went to Merriam-Webster and looked up fascism. “A tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control.” It sounds a lot like Trumpism. It seems if socialist is going to be flung around so freely towards them, then any of the candidates making the fascist case against our rep most strongly might reap bountiful campaign donations.

The fact she supported the meritless Texas lawsuit, voted to disenfranchise Pennsylvanians even after the 1/6 attack and went on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” to tout the Arizona audit, all in service to a failed coup leader, should be good places to start. Trump is still holding regular rallies pushing lies about the election and our rep enables that by refusing to say he lost.

Regardless of how much money anyone has, she has questions to answer before next November’s election. If it’s a choice between socialism and fascism, I’ll vote Sweden over Hungary. Mike Pence, Mitt Romney and any Democrat could’ve been brutally murdered on January 6th. The grace of God and the selfless bravery of Capitol police prevented that.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward

