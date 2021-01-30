Letter to the editor: Ignoring should lead to resigning

Editor:

Ms. Stefanik, how would you feel if the congressional representative from another state voted to throw out the results of the New York election based solely on suspicion of fraud?

By voting as you did not to accept the certified results of other states, you attempted to set a precedent whereby you yourself could possibly be turned out of office.

You have encouraged insurrection of our government. You have ignored health directives with regard to COVID-19, which encourages others to do so to the peril of all Americans.

You should immediately resign.

Janet Davies, Queensbury

