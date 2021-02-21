Letter to the editor: Ignore billboards, Elise is great

Editor:

Full disclosure — I have written many letters to the editor. On more than one occasion, either Ken Tingley or Will Doolittle will reply, letting me know they won’t print a letter, because either facts were unknown or they were false, and they would give me the opportunity to correct my letter and resubmit it. I have never not had a resubmitted letter or letter submitted not printed.

I am amazed, however, by all these letters condemning Elise Stefanik for her legal and constitutional stance to object to the electoral votes of certain states. It is not insurrection. What she did was totally lawful. She condemned the riot that ensued at the Capitol immediately.

She and the objectors knew they would not succeed, and that was made clear to media outlets. It was an attempt to have evidence displayed for all to see; unfortunately, the break-in riot had the opposite effect, it shut things down. When I saw it on TV, I was horrified. I knew this was the worst thing that could have happened.

There were hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters who would not and did not participate in the intrusion. They were there to support their president.