Letter to the editor: If you're beaten down, get away

Editor:

Have you felt threatened, afraid, or morally beaten down by your partner? If you answered yes to even one of these questions, you are a victim of domestic violence.

Even if you aren’t a victim of domestic violence, it’s more than likely that you know someone who is. Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate, a victim can be any race, any age, or any economic status. One in three women, and one in four men have been abused. Uncomfortable, isn’t it?

Emotional abuse is harder to see, it isn’t a scar or bruise, but the person can feel worthless, defeated and depressed. Physical domestic violence can often be easily spotted. Has your loved one or friend been distracted, tense or easily startled? This is because they do not know when the next attack is going to happen.

As devastating as this is, we can all do our part to prevent domestic violence from happening, or the continuation of it. Break the cycle. Offer your friend (which can be challenging during COVID-19), a couch to sleep on, getting them to a police station, or offering to pet-sit their animal. Many victims will not leave because of their pet. Please recognize the signs, and if this letter is eerily similar to what you’re going through, make plans to get out or ask for help.