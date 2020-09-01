Letter to the editor: If you like protest, move to Oregon

Editor:
Well, I see Bernice Mennis of West Fort Ann is at it again. She asks what do Republicans stand for?
Well Bernice, President Trump ended the war in Iran, which Obama said in his first campaign for office he would end it and bring the troops here. In his second term he forgot all about it.
Tax bill cut for everybody, Bernice, from 33% down to 28.5% as the top tax rate. I don’t know who does your taxes, but I’ve gotten the biggest federal tax returns in my lifetime. Cut by a Republican president Bernice, not Obama. Also, I began working in 1967 for a minimum wage of $1.75 per hour.
You want to defend our country against Russian interference or cyber-attacks. Well, I do too. But I don’t want to start a hot firing war of armies going overseas again.
You don’t see any violent protesters in our country? You better go to an eye doctor Bernice because you are blind. The protesters in Oregon have been breaking windows, robbing stores and burning buildings down for a solid 65 days. They even burned down a police station in Portland, Oregon. Maybe you should move there.
How would you like it if protesters or BLM movement burned down Fort Ann High School or the Washington County Jail which your taxes paid for?
Weren’t you the person who stated two or three months ago how quiet it is in Fort Ann with no airplanes flying around polluting the air and being noisy? It was just beautiful to have COVID-19? Come on Bernice, wake up.
This is the 21st century and not 1875. We depend on planes, trains, trucks for the goods and services we consume every day. There are jobs we lost. Stop being a selfish, all-knowing Democrat.
God bless everybody.
James Tomaski, Glens Falls
