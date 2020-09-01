Letter to the editor: If you like protest, move to Oregon

Editor:

Well, I see Bernice Mennis of West Fort Ann is at it again. She asks what do Republicans stand for?

Well Bernice, President Trump ended the war in Iran, which Obama said in his first campaign for office he would end it and bring the troops here. In his second term he forgot all about it.

Tax bill cut for everybody, Bernice, from 33% down to 28.5% as the top tax rate. I don’t know who does your taxes, but I’ve gotten the biggest federal tax returns in my lifetime. Cut by a Republican president Bernice, not Obama. Also, I began working in 1967 for a minimum wage of $1.75 per hour.

You want to defend our country against Russian interference or cyber-attacks. Well, I do too. But I don’t want to start a hot firing war of armies going overseas again.

You don’t see any violent protesters in our country? You better go to an eye doctor Bernice because you are blind. The protesters in Oregon have been breaking windows, robbing stores and burning buildings down for a solid 65 days. They even burned down a police station in Portland, Oregon. Maybe you should move there.