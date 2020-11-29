Letter to the editor: If you drink, do it responsibly

Editor:

Thanksgiving Eve has taken on a new name in recent years — Blackout Wednesday is a term commonly used to describe the night before Thanksgiving. The name refers to "blacking out," memory loss due to excessive alcohol intoxication.

Blackout Wednesday is associated with binge drinking, since few people work on Thanksgiving, and many college students are home to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday by catching up with friends and family.

The Alcohol and Substance Abuse Prevention Council of Saratoga County and the Community Coalition for Family Wellness remind the community to support no alcohol use for all persons under 21 years of age and moderation for those of legal drinking age. Young people who engage in the consumption of alcohol are more likely to be involved in alcohol-related fatalities due to alcohol poisoning, alcohol-related traffic crashes, drownings, suicides and violent crime.

Take action to prevent underage drinking this holiday season by setting a good example. If you drink, do so only in moderation and explain to youths why it's OK for adults to drink responsibly. Describe the rules you follow, such as not becoming intoxicated, not drinking and driving and never serving alcohol to anyone who's underage.