Letter to the editor: If you borrow money, you must pay it back

Democrats are extremely gifted at recklessly spending other people’s money. The Biden administration’s recent student loan forgiveness scheme is an insult and slap in the face to responsible hardworking Americans. Biden’s student debt cancellation will cost the federal government $400 billion over the next 30 years.

This seems highly unfair to borrowers who worked their way through college to avoid debt or who worked hard and made sacrifices and lived modestly to pay off their college debt after graduating. Worse yet, Americans who chose to skip college altogether are now expected to settle a tab that isn’t theirs.

To make matters worse, which Democrats are also exceptional at, this loan forgiveness scheme will likely drive up already over inflated tuition costs, making a college education even less affordable and unattainable for the lower and middle classes.

This November, I will be supporting Republicans such as Congresswoman Elise Stefanik who offer real solutions. Stefanik recently introduced the Responsible Education Assistance through Loan (REAL) Reforms Act, which offers responsible reforms for students in our federal student loan system.

This bill highlights real solutions that: targets relief for the borrowers most in need; protects students, borrowers, and taxpayers; reins in runaway loan forgiveness programs; limits outrageous borrowing; and expands pathways to the American Dream.

I will be voting for officials who offer real solutions that don’t further burden the American taxpayer. It is time we get back to teaching the basic moral, “If you borrow something, you must give (or pay) it back.”

Marnie Messitt, Wilton