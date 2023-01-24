Letter to the editor: If you are struggling, consider SNAP

As families face higher prices for groceries and essential goods and services, including the cost of heating their homes, communities from throughout the tri-county region are experiencing a profound food insecurity crisis.

Area food pantries and feeding sites are seeing a dramatic increase in persons seeking assistance, especially from new households. They confront impossible choices between paying rent or mortgage; purchasing medicine and putting healthy and nutritious food on the table. For many of these families, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can be the difference between having food and going hungry, and for some, getting sick and preventing unnecessary doctor's visits and/or hospitalization.

If you or someone that you know needs help buying food, SNAP may be able to help. SNAP helps low and fixed-income individuals/families, many of whom are employed; seniors, students, people with disabilities, veterans and others stretch their grocery budget and buy the food they need to stay healthy. SNAP provides monthly benefits on a debit card to spend at local grocery stores, the Glens Falls Farmers Market, and approved online retailers.

The Nutrition Outreach and Education Program (NOEP) can tell you if you may be eligible for SNAP and help you complete and submit the application. The services are free and confidential. If you are struggling to feed your household, please contact your Warren County NOEP coordinator (referrals can be made to those that reside outside of Warren County) today by phoning Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties at 518-793-6212, ext. 32 or 518-424-7525.

Bennet Driscoll,

Catholic Charities

Glens Falls