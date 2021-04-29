Letter to the editor: If the lake could talk, it would cry

Editor:
If Lake George could talk it would cry and say, “Help, save my life. I have been a good body of water for so long. I have been good to all the people that live around me. I try to take care of all the fish and swimmers that enjoy my good water. I have been faithful to all that use me. I now ask for help as I am dying a slow but sure death. I cannot keep on going for the number of brats that now use me along with other things: invasive species, pesticides, herbicides, oil, prescription waste disposal and fertilizers going into me.
The handwriting is on the wall. Can’t anyone see what is taking place with me? For those that know — thank you for your help; for others that don’t know I say — turn around and help me while there is a little life left in me. I love serving the people in this area. When a body of water dies it’s all over for most of us. Please help me before it is too late.”
Hopefully you will get the message and do the right thing for everyone’s sake.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga Springs