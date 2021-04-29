Letter to the editor: If the lake could talk, it would cry

If Lake George could talk it would cry and say, “Help, save my life. I have been a good body of water for so long. I have been good to all the people that live around me. I try to take care of all the fish and swimmers that enjoy my good water. I have been faithful to all that use me. I now ask for help as I am dying a slow but sure death. I cannot keep on going for the number of brats that now use me along with other things: invasive species, pesticides, herbicides, oil, prescription waste disposal and fertilizers going into me.