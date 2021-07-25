Letter to the editor: If Texans were GOP, paper would play up story

Editor:

Could not help but notice the two first page and two second section articles in Wednesday 07/21 PS. As I browsed them, I imagined the newspeople sitting around a round table a la King Arthur's knights, picking and choosing from the many COVID stories available that day.

I pictured keyboards clucking and the papers shuffling during the selection process. I imagined Sir Writealot excitedly identifying a potential story about some 50-plus allegedly vaccinated Texas lawmakers flying to Washington D.C.

The accompanying photo was delectable, a crowded plane full of unmasked Texans with a case of that red neck elixir we call beer taking up a seat. The potential story got even juicier when it was pointed out at least six of these careless politicians carried COVID.

But wait there is more. Anecdotal evidence indicates the careless Texans may have spread COVID to the VP's office. An aide has contracted the virus. She met with those foolish Texans.

What a wonderful story for our readers, states Sir Writealot. First page fodder for sure!

His glee is cut short by another who questions how lawmakers from Texas got access to the VP on such short notice. Seems unusual, says King Authority.