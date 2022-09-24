Letter to the editor: If she told the truth, how would we know?

The Republican clamor to re-institute punitive bail laws is disingenuous. Bail laws are meant to insure an accused person will appear in court. It isn’t meant as a punitive measure to keep mostly poor and Black people, though presumed innocent, in jail as immediate punishment. When the poor can’t make bail, we have the modern equivalent of debtor’s prison. We need to keep those jails full, don’t we? New York changed that and the holier than thou folks began to howl. Who howled the loudest? Our very own Elise!

Has anyone else noticed? Elise’s signs are sprouting like weeds — invasive weeds — carpetbagging weeds. Let’s spray some truth to get rid of the weeds and improve the looks of our countryside.

Are there really so many Elise supporters out there who don’t know Elise is lying when she proclaims, “Providing (gobs of money) for (your favorite needs).” When she voted against the legislation?

A recent example: “In order to help keep Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge in sustainable working order, I proudly delivered $3 million in funding to address degrading conditions of the bridge and help prevent a significant lead-based risk to the environment.” She forgot to mention she proudly and loudly voted against the legislation for which she is falsely claiming credit. Is there no lie she will not tell?

Elise learned to lie from the best — Deadbeat Donald and Kevin. Can you imagine the horrors to come if her dream were to come true and she became speaker or president?

If Elise somehow, sometime, somewhere told the truth about something, how would we know?

In a bit of serendipity, I recently noticed I hadn’t gotten Elise’s taxpayer-funded diatribes spouting her nonsense. Guess where I found them? In my spam folder. How appropriate! Even Gmail knows the real Elise.

Al Muench, Chestertown