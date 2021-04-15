 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: If only Trump would leave us all along

Editor:

In a letter to the editor on April 11, the writer is attempting to answer a previous letter about why people can't leave Trump alone. He thinks Trump did an "excellent job" in his one term in office, and that Democrats, liberals, and progressives are still trying to sweep him under the rug.

It's always been my belief that if a president did an "excellent job," he would be re-elected. Biden won the election with more than 80 million votes, the most votes cast for any presidential candidate in U.S. history. Guess Trump's job wasn't so "excellent" after all.

Maybe the writer meant all the times Trump played golf — 308 times from Jan. 20, 2017 — Dec. 30, 2020 to President Biden's zero times. Currently, Trump has 14 lawsuits filed against him. Eleven are civil, three are criminal. Biden's administration has four policy lawsuits.

Or maybe the writer meant Trump's extramarital affairs on all three of his wives, which included paying porn stars to keep quiet.

Or maybe the writer meant Trump's "excellent job" of supporting our communist enemies, especially Putin. I think that is pretty "anti –American” — his description of Democrats, liberals and progressives. You can't get a more "anti-American" president than that!

So, I think the question is more like, why won't Trump leave America alone?

June Woodard, Queensbury

