Response to Our View: What ever happened to the newspaper editors just giving the people the actual news without giving your liberal viewpoint?

Whatever happened to fair and balanced news?

Why don’t you hacks just keep your opinions to yourselves?

For you lib-tards to put Paul Ryan and Liz Cheney up on a pedestal is sheer ignorance at its best! Nether one did anything to write home about! Reality is people may not like Trump’s personality but you can’t beat his economic policies! America was thriving!

All the third Obama term (Biden) has gotten the American people is poverty! Show me one form of energy that has actually gone down in cost! Go ahead show me! Now ask yourself this: Are you any better off? Well, if the actual answer is no, then next time vote with your wallet!

Rodney Carr,

Gansevoort