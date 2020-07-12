Letter to the editor: If all lives matter, then act that way

Editor:

Do all lives matter?

If all lives matter, then black lives matter.

If all lives matter, then don't throw kids in cages.

If all lives matter, then LGBT lives matter.

If all lives matter, then immigrant lives matter.

If all lives matter, then everyone should be able to access health care.

If all lives matter, then human life should be more valued than statues, memorials and flags.

If all lives matter, then don't support wars of aggression.

If all lives matter, then medical facilities, nursing homes and prisons should not be run for profit.

If all lives matter, then you shouldn't value a fetus any less after it's born.

If all lives matter, then don't sacrifice grandma and grandpa to rev up the economy.

If all lives matter, then folks who are struggling deserve dignity, not contempt.

If all lives matter, then respect your neighbors and wear a mask.