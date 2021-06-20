Letter to the editor: If Alamo were without walls, what then?

Obviously, Sherwood of Fort Edward need not concern himself with mobs of coyotes, armed 4-wheeled vehicles loaded with gun runners, drug dealers and screaming, crying parentless children, awakening him in the night like the poor, honest American citizens down at the border.

The unclean clothing and filth left behind by these thousands of infiltrators that trample the property of hard-working ranchers and farmers don't concern Sherwood at all. All he knows is what the liberal left has told him: "Walls don't work." ... Bet if this was happening on his property he would be out there, trying his hardest to stem the tide.