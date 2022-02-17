Letter to the editor: IDA fully behind CHPE project

Editor:

With the public comment period ending for the Champlain Hudson Power Express, I write to reaffirm the support of the Warren-Washington County IDA for this important economic development project.

While the project has received strong public comments from all over the state, sadly, as is often the case here in New York, certain special interest groups have weighed in and are clearly pushing for a strategy to delay or kill the project altogether. This time-tested approach is a large reason why development, especially on this scale, can be so difficult to achieve in New York.

The fact of the matter is that the CHPE will provide good jobs and wages to our region while delivering steady, predictable revenue to our towns and schools. At the same time, it will not place any additional demands on our local services.

As a result of an agreement signed between our IDA and the CHPE, the project will deliver over $270 million to Washington County over the next 30 years and statewide, local governments are expected to receive approximately $1.4 billion in new tax revenue from the project. This new funding will provide our towns and school districts with the opportunity to undertake capital projects and build up reserve funds without increasing local taxes.

The CHPE has been through a long, rigorous permitting process and pulling the plug on such an important project now will hurt the state’s ability to deliver steady, reliable power and create jobs and economic incentives for communities across the state.

The CHPE is an important piece of New York’s energy infrastructure, and we look forward to its approval.

Dave O'Brien, Hampton

