Letter to the editor: I served for Reagan but support Cobb

For most of my life, I’ve been a Republican and proudly served in the Reagan Administration. At times, I’ve supported Democrats and Independents as no party has a monopoly on good people or good ideas.
I’m now very proud to support Tedra Cobb — an honest, hard-working, long-time resident of the North Country who knows the people and needs of our Congressional District. She has been a volunteer firefighter, built her own business, raised a family and served others well as a county legislator. She knows that we — as a community — live together, work together, solve problems together and take care of one another together.
Under Reagan, I helped to promote Republican policies but we all understood — directly from the president and his Chief of Staff, Jim Baker — that we were there to serve all Americans. Baker’s guidance to us: “Don’t worry who gets the credit for doing the good work of government, the president is happy to share it.” And there was lots of good work and he did share it.
Sadly, Elise Stefanik has chosen to fully embrace an “us versus them” approach — serving only the perceived interests of Republicans (about 150,000 of the 700,000 NY-21 residents). 200,000-plus Americans have died of COVID-19. Still, Stefanik thinks the president “has done a great job.” 200,000 is about the number of Democrats and Independents in this district. To Elise, they are “dead.” Phony town halls, undercutting her own constituents, voting to end health care, taking 78% of her donations from corporations out of the district, repeatedly lying about her opponents track record? All evidence that change is desperately needed.
Tedra cares about everyone in this district and you sense that the first minute you meet her. It’s Tedra time.
Dekkers Davidson, Huletts Landing
