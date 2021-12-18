Letter to the editor: I did not sell out town of Moreau

Editor:

On November 9th, Moreau Town Board meeting, Town of Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz stated that I sold out the town to the city of Glens Falls. He made the same false statement at the board meeting on November 23. He indicated that the contract with the Sewer Commissioners of the City of Glens Falls, New York, was a sellout.

The actual facts do not support his statements. The addendum to the agreement signed in 1984 only changed by giving the Town of Moreau option to purchase capacity up to 1 million gallons to be sent to the Glens Falls sewer plant. There was no cost to the town until additional gallons sent to the plant was purchased. The town's option was to purchase additional gallons at the price of $2.89 per thousand gallons.

The 10-year agreement was signed by me as Town Supervisor on July 7th, 2011, approved by a vote of the Moreau Town Board.

In 1984, the town acquired an additional 40,000 gallons, at a price of $2.89 per thousand gallons, from the Sewer Authority, cost of acquired rights was paid for by developers. No cost to the town. The town then had rights to 190,000 gallons per day, the amount that exists today.

Sewer District 1 extension 5 was approved by the voters in the district on August 27, 2018.

The Town Board of Moreau has purchased no additional capacity since 1984. If the board had followed the contract, the cost based on Consumer Price Index, as required by the agreement, the price would have been $3.49 per thousand gallons. A great price by today's standards.

My action on this agreement cost the Moreau taxpayers zero dollars and a more affordable current price.

Preston Jenkins, South Glens Falls

