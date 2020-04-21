Letter to the editor: Hypocrisy is overwhelming

Editor:
Ken Tingley’s “Confirmation Bias” theory has now been — confirmed. The Post-Star and every news media outlet in the country that pounced on sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh have been silent now for over two weeks since a woman came forward with sexual assault allegations against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. I vividly recall The Post-Star’s commentaries, editorials, recycled Associated Press articles, and any other character assassination tools they could get their hands on to destroy Brett Kavanaugh. The media silence, including that of The Post-Star, on the Biden accusation now speaks volumes and the hypocrisy is overwhelming.
Richard Gorton, Glens Falls
