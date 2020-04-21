Letter to the editor: Hypocrisy is overwhelming

Letter to the editor: Hypocrisy is overwhelming

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Ken Tingley’s “Confirmation Bias” theory has now been — confirmed. The Post-Star and every news media outlet in the country that pounced on sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh have been silent now for over two weeks since a woman came forward with sexual assault allegations against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. I vividly recall The Post-Star’s commentaries, editorials, recycled Associated Press articles, and any other character assassination tools they could get their hands on to destroy Brett Kavanaugh. The media silence, including that of The Post-Star, on the Biden accusation now speaks volumes and the hypocrisy is overwhelming.

Richard Gorton, Glens Falls

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News