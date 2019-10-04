Editor:
The hypocrisy of the scientific community concerning our climate is stunning. Those who have created the crisis are now claiming that they have the solutions. It is analogous to an arson starting a fire, calling it in, offering to put it out and then claiming the reward. Or of a fox in a sheep’s voice calling to the farmhouse “there’s a fox in the hen house bah.”
Every human behavior that has had an adverse effect on our environment is rooted in science, from plastics to fluorocarbons to nuclear waste. Science is ill equipped to respond to the sufferings of climate change because scientific investigation in principle cannot care. They must abandon caring for objectivity. That is why one compelling first person account of climate change will do more than all the data accumulated.
You have free articles remaining.
Of course we owe an amazing indebtedness to science. For instance, our capable astrophysicists have informed us, through inferences from the subtle variations in the perturbations of the heavens, of the possibility of a planet hovering in a minor star’s “Goldilocks belt” a mere 4.2 light years or 137,000 years away. Perhaps we should start viewing our planet (ourselves) as unique and alone and that physical science is good for so much and no more. Last time I looked, science is still mum on how something came from nothing as well as the inceptions of life and consciousness.
Nature according to science is a dumb brute. Climate is characterized as the doings of blind forces. However, let’s not forget our fine pantheistic legacy from Native Americans and transcendentalism’s world-views. From there it is not too far a stretch to claim that between the abuse of nature and its denial that it’s payback time.
Kerwin Lanz, Bolton Landing