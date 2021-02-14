Letter to the editor: Human decency is lacking in Congress

Editor:
Even though Donald Trump is no longer president, he still seems to have a stranglehold on many Republicans. He incited his supporters to riot at the Capitol and try to take over our democracy. His constant encouragement and total lies are on audio and video, and his followers who have been arrested have testified that they were following his orders. Here we go again, people testifying, proof in writing by Trump (Twitter), and so much more... again.
And again, the many Republicans who will put their own credibility, jobs, and self-worth on the line for a person who wouldn't give them a drink of water if they were dying of thirst!
Rand Paul seems to be the latest Republican to sing the same old song that Elise Stefanik and others are singing. Move on. Never mind that this country and government were attacked by homegrown terrorists, just put it behind you, turn the page, ignore it. Not going to happen!
There are still good, decent, caring human beings who will make sure that this crime against our own will not be swept under the rug. Let's see what kind of human beings Elise, Rand Paul, and others really are. They should meet with the families of those people who were killed that day. Let's see if they can tell them to their face to "just move on." They all had a part in those people being killed and that will follow them the rest of their lives.
Trump once stated that he could shoot someone and people would still vote for him. Guess he was right. We need new representatives in the Republican Party. People with basic decency and humanity. We only have a few right now.
June Woodard, Queensbury