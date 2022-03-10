Letter to the editor: Hughes' plan too good to be true

Editor:

I am a resident of Roxbury, New York, the proposed location of Hughes Energy LLC's first garbage processing facility. Dane McSpedon changes his story every time someone confronts him on his half-truths.

I have some direct questions for Mr. McSpedon. If Tom Wilson’s patented autoclave technology has been “successfully installed and operated 5 times” I wonder why Wilson Bio-Chemical, Hughes' partner and the patent holder, are 771,176 pounds in debt on the UK company registry website? (https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/05849628).

One also has to question what happened the first time Brendan Hughes and Tom Wilson tried to sell their autoclave technology stateside. In 2013, Resource, Recycling and Recovery (Re3) USA LTD released a marketing pamphlet called “The Cutting Edge of Waste Conversion and Recycling,” which used Tom Wilson’s autoclave and promised the same results Hughes Energy is promising now. Brendan Hughes is listed as president, CEO, director, founder of Re3 UDA LTD at https://www.slideshare.net/iCAN-Global/the-cutting-edge-of-waste-conversion-and-recycling-19603717.

Did no one fall for the too-good-to-be-true claims back then? Is this because it was proven that autoclave hadn’t worked well at other facilities in Europe?

Mr. McSpedon is quoted in The Post-Star on Feb. 11, 2022, saying “the company will need a loan of upward of $90 million to kick off the project” that is proposed for Ford Edward, New York. The plant in Roxbury we’ve been told will cost $87 million.

One wonders where this money will come from and how a company with no successful operations can make promises to local high schools and communities. Not just in Fort Edward, but in Roxbury as well. Please provide documentation of your claims Mr. McSpedon as I have done here in my letter. Something indeed smells rotten and the garbage plant isn’t even up and running yet!

Judith Maguire, Roxbury

