Letter to the editor: Huge thank you to staff at hospital

Editor:

In these difficult times, a positive and thankful note — we would like to thank every person, both ambulance and hospital staff, who helped take care of our elderly mother and mother-in-law after a fall here at home and her consequent transport via ambulance to the Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Room.

We received constant phone calls from so many hospital staff members, doctors, and ancillary staff about her next stage of care during her stay, their proposed next steps, her pre- and post-operative status, and her following care in the ward.

Obviously, we could not be there due to the COVID-19 restrictions but we never, ever felt excluded from any stage of her care while there.

We applaud and appreciate the dedication shown, the constant care and her happy return to our home where she resides.

To all at Glens Falls Hospital — a heartfelt and huge thank you!

Erica and Gary Sampson, Queensbury

