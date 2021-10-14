Letter to the editor: Hudson River park is an asset

Editor:
I do not know if there was enough fanfare a few years back when the Hudson River frontage in the town of Greenwich was purchased by a bipartisan vote and a small grant from NYS, but I wish to say unequivocally that this was an excellent decision.
Our town of Greenwich, prior to this purchase, had zero frontage along the Hudson River. Washington County, to my knowledge, had zero access until this purchase was made under the direction of our prior town supervisor, Sara Idleman.
Now we all need to join together to enjoy this asset and decide what precisely we can do to keep it special and make it more beautiful. Right now it is 3-plus acres with a big old historical barn and silo, and two other outbuildings. They all need some TLC but they are useful, and the barn and silo quite handsome. The rest is pretty open land, with a small paved area. Such potential! Certainly it would be nice to picnic and grill some burgers, yes? I think so.
I decided to invite the Hudson-Mohawk Bird Club to the park (I'm a member) and the local Audubon Club as they appreciate the river and its wildlife and need public access to enjoy them. Instead of our current town supervisor Mr. Ward sending out a flyer to everyone saying the purchase was a bad one, how about if we use the park as a way to come together instead? Please! One more thing: Washington County has this one small public access park to the Hudson River, one to Lake George at Huletts Landing and none to my knowledge to Lake Champlain. Don't y'all think it would a good idea to have more public access?
Kathleen Bartholomay, Greenwich