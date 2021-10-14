Letter to the editor: Hudson River park is an asset

Editor:

I do not know if there was enough fanfare a few years back when the Hudson River frontage in the town of Greenwich was purchased by a bipartisan vote and a small grant from NYS, but I wish to say unequivocally that this was an excellent decision.

Our town of Greenwich, prior to this purchase, had zero frontage along the Hudson River. Washington County, to my knowledge, had zero access until this purchase was made under the direction of our prior town supervisor, Sara Idleman.

Now we all need to join together to enjoy this asset and decide what precisely we can do to keep it special and make it more beautiful. Right now it is 3-plus acres with a big old historical barn and silo, and two other outbuildings. They all need some TLC but they are useful, and the barn and silo quite handsome. The rest is pretty open land, with a small paved area. Such potential! Certainly it would be nice to picnic and grill some burgers, yes? I think so.