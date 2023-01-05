Letter to the editor: HPV vaccine is cancer prevention

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) Initiative with the Health Promotion Center of Glens Falls Hospital wants to make sure that the region knows the facts about a virus that continues to put our communities at risk for cervical cancer, and the vaccine that is proven safe and effective at preventing it.

The Health Promotion Center of Glens Falls Hospital works to improve the health and well-being of the people and communities in our region. It houses numerous grant-funded initiatives, one of which is Cancer Prevention in Action or CPiA.

Human papillomavirus or (HPV) is a virus that affects about 13 million people, including teens, each year in the U.S. Nearly 200,000 women are diagnosed with a cervical precancer, 11,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and sadly, 4,000 lose their battle each year.

Here’s some good news. With over 15 years of monitoring and research reassuring the safety of this vaccine, more than 90% of HPV-related cancers can be prevented from ever developing. The vaccination is approved for young people ages 9-12, and older people up to age 45. At your next visit, ask your provider.

With the facts, regular screenings, and increased awareness of HPV vaccine, cervical cancer and other HPV related cancers can be prevented. To learn more about HPV vaccine as cancer prevention and how the CPiA grant with the Health Promotion Center of Glens Falls Hospital can support cancer prevention in your community, simply visit www.takeactionagainstcancer.com and/or contact Lauralee Tucker, CPiA program coordinator, at 518-926-5905.

Be well.

Lauralee Tucker,

CPiA program coordinator

Health Promotion Center of Glens Falls