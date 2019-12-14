Letter to the editor: How we behave is the real key

Editor:
I had a visceral reaction of injustice when Lawrence O'Donnell on msnbc.com recently inferred, quite irately, that Pete Buttigieg was lying. I am rooting for Mayor Pete because he is very smart, very calm, and he listens to questions first and then gives a direct answer. This visceral reaction was the same that Pelosi recently had when a reporter inferred she could hate. I am also having a bout of sadness that Elise Stefanik, as a person, has to receive our criticism. Many months ago I had a bout of sadness for Trump when he kept saying the word “oranges” when he meant the word “original.” I thought he was having an ischemic stroke. Nevertheless, I recently looked up "the white man's burden." It seems divisiveness has always occurred: The Abolitionists. Those against Manifest Destiny. A congress reluctant to enter WWII. These pros and cons, and such irate divisiveness, is the nature of our world of duality. Attraction/repulsion. Night/day. Hot/cold.
Krishna, born 3500 B.C., Buddha, born 600 years B.C., and Jesus, born 2019 years ago, never eradicated evil from the world. They gave us ways to behave instead. Very hard since we have emotions as well as intellect. So we are stuck with continual events of divisiveness. From Kabbalah, Likutei Amarin: "The Almighty has created one thing opposite the other." Sri Ramana: "Dualities and trinities on something do hang. Supportless they never appear." So the mystery is: Who is the supporter? As I ready my grandchildren's presents to ship to Arizona, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas spirit and a happy Hanukkah gratefulness.
Sherry Adams, Queensbury