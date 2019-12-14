Letter to the editor: How we behave is the real key

I had a visceral reaction of injustice when Lawrence O'Donnell on msnbc.com recently inferred, quite irately, that Pete Buttigieg was lying. I am rooting for Mayor Pete because he is very smart, very calm, and he listens to questions first and then gives a direct answer. This visceral reaction was the same that Pelosi recently had when a reporter inferred she could hate. I am also having a bout of sadness that Elise Stefanik, as a person, has to receive our criticism. Many months ago I had a bout of sadness for Trump when he kept saying the word “oranges” when he meant the word “original.” I thought he was having an ischemic stroke. Nevertheless, I recently looked up "the white man's burden." It seems divisiveness has always occurred: The Abolitionists. Those against Manifest Destiny. A congress reluctant to enter WWII. These pros and cons, and such irate divisiveness, is the nature of our world of duality. Attraction/repulsion. Night/day. Hot/cold.