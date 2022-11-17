Letter to the editor: How could we not see what’s obvious?

It’s not that they didn’t say what they would do if they won: get rid of the right to negotiate Medicare, lower drug prices; make our country a Christian nation; end the January 6 investigation; ban women’s health decisions; get rid of Social Security, Medicare; “fight inflation” by again lowering taxes on corporations, the wealthy.

Their repeated script: the “grave danger” of “left-wing Democrats destroying our country,” their party defenders of freedom, law and order, morality. Their “cultural wars.” No mention of Trump’s lies, threats, rousing violence, attempts to overturn our election, endanger democracy. No mention of the “gravest danger”: the climate crisis.

Under Trump, the U.S. withdrew from the international Paris climate agreement, rolling back domestic climate policies, increasing emissions, removing regulations protecting air, water. Biden, at COP27 in Egypt, is connecting our country again to the world, making commitments to reduce carbon emissions, incentivize clean energy, increase domestic manufacturing with green jobs. The U.S., 5% or the world’s population, consumes 24% or the world’s energy and emits a great proportion of greenhouse gases. Poor countries, emitting little, suffer most. We bear responsibility.

UN Secretary General Guterres told delegates at COP27: “We are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing. The clock is ticking. … Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing, global temperatures keep rising, and our planet is fast approaching the tipping point that will make climate chaos irreversible. We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.” ... “Human activity is the cause of the climate problem, so human action must be the solution.”

How could we not see what’s obvious?: drought, floods, killing heat, wildfires, melting glaciers, polluted air and water, loss of biodiversity, of life. How could we not care about the world our children will inherit? How could we not do everything to save our home?

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann