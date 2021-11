Once again, the Warren County board speaks with a forked tongue. They say they want public input on using the federal COVID funding but schedule meeting on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. when the least amount of people could attend.

This double-talk has been standard operating procedure at Warren County forever. How about meetings on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. or is this not convenient for the supervisors' busy schedules? Maybe they don't want to drive home in the dark?