Letter to the editor: Housing project should go forward

Editor:
The proposed Cooper Street permanent housing for our most vulnerable citizens was announced on January 17th of last year. Finally, on Sept. 3rd, after the longest review of any project, the Glens Falls Planning Board approved the site plans for the 29-unit apartment complex for the chronically homeless, victims of domestic abuse and those suffering from addiction. Over five months later, the project is still being held up by an Article 78 lawsuit filed by MMSI Properties (Miller Mechanical) after numerous adjournments by the plaintiffs.
Every issue raised by Miller Mechanical’s attorney was addressed during the lengthy planning and zoning board hearings. The Article 78 filing is a last-ditch effort to halt the project; an effort that increasingly looks like an act of desperation embroidered by some vindictiveness.
Article 78 filings must demonstrate that an agency of government violated the very rules, regulations and charges which it is bound to oversee and adhere to. At the beginning of MMSI’s filing they state as they must (boiler-plate really) that the Planning Board acted “contrary to the intent and clear meaning (and express language) of the City Zoning Ordinance” and, in addition, acted in an “arbitrary, capricious and unlawful” manner. There is not a shred of evidence supporting those charges. On the contrary, there is clear evidence that there is nothing behind MMSI.s actions than a simple “not-in-by-backyard” motive. Evidence that MMSI and neighborhood opposition selectively targeted this project is clear.
In 2016, a 30-unit apartment complex was proposed by a private developer and approved by the Glens Falls Planning Board without opposition from either MMSI or nearby neighbors. The only difference between the two projects was the type of residents designated to live in them.
Paul Hancock, Glens Falls