Letter to the editor: Housing project should go forward

The proposed Cooper Street permanent housing for our most vulnerable citizens was announced on January 17th of last year. Finally, on Sept. 3rd, after the longest review of any project, the Glens Falls Planning Board approved the site plans for the 29-unit apartment complex for the chronically homeless, victims of domestic abuse and those suffering from addiction. Over five months later, the project is still being held up by an Article 78 lawsuit filed by MMSI Properties (Miller Mechanical) after numerous adjournments by the plaintiffs.

Every issue raised by Miller Mechanical’s attorney was addressed during the lengthy planning and zoning board hearings. The Article 78 filing is a last-ditch effort to halt the project; an effort that increasingly looks like an act of desperation embroidered by some vindictiveness.