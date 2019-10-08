Editor:
Good article today on the hospital's secrecy, but they're shameless, as you have found out, and this opacity is simply to hide the outsized salaries they're sucking out of this broken hospital. Dianne (Shugrue) is at $500K, if Kruczlnicki's salary was any guide, and you have to believe the board is still paid handsomely for its secrecy as well. So there's one tier for the Diannes and a much lower tier for the nurses.
Not only is there a shameless culture, there is one of no accountability as well. There still has been no explanation about the money loss hemorrhaged out due to mismanagement a few years ago. It's going to take more than journalistic potshots to bring them to justice.
John D. Buecking, Sedona, Arizona
Editor’s Note: Dianne Shugrue, the hospital chief executive officer, was paid $560,000 in 2017.