Editor:
While I understand the need to create captivating content to sell newspapers, I felt the recent reporting on pediatric care at Glens Falls Hospital did a disservice to parents, many of whom, in a time of crisis, will need to decide where to take their child to receive care.
I am a certified pediatric nurse who previously worked as a transport nurse for LifeNet of New York and Boston Children's Hospital. I was recruited by the R'Baby Foundation and Yale School of Medicine to assist in developing a program to help community hospitals prepare to care for critically ill and injured children. When I relocated to the region, my first job was at Glens Falls Hospital, caring for children.
You have free articles remaining.
I cannot speak highly enough of my former colleagues at Glens Falls Hospital. They were smart, dedicated, collaborative and utilized the latest evidence to ensure their patients received wonderful care. The challenge Glens Falls Hospital is experiencing is not the ability to provide high-quality care to the children they serve in the emergency room and nursery, but balancing resources to provide the most good for the community. With initiatives such as trauma prevention and vaccinations, the pediatric patient population has shrunk to the point where the resources would provide more good to the community if they were redirected to demographics, such as octogenarians, who are rapidly growing.
Not having inpatient pediatric services, should not be misconstrued as an inability to provide high-quality care to children in their emergency department and their nursery. My experience was that the care delivered at Glens Falls Hospital mirrored that of the top hospitals. I would, without reservation, seek care at Glens Falls Hospital for my children, even if it meant we might eventually be transferred. I recommend you do the same.
Iain Holmes, Ballston Spa