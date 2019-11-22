Editor:
I want to commend The Post-Star staff for excellent reporting in the ongoing mismanagement of one of our most critical community resources: Glens Falls Hospital. I've been treated there multiple times and the care staff there is excellent. Clearly, the hospital's leadership does not seem to be of the same quality.
The leadership of any organization is going to make decisions that not everyone is going to agree with. But good leadership needs to level with the public when such decisions are made. The hospital leadership's lack of transparency about those decisions is the antithesis of that.
It seems that whenever there is bad news, the hospital keeps it a secret until they are forced to respond when a reporter exposes their actions. And then, often, they lash out — sometimes via expensive PR campaigns — by shooting the messenger, rather than taking responsibility.
Recently, a hospital spokesperson rubbished claims by some parents that young patients should go directly to Albany Med. Perhaps if the hospital had announced the closure of the youth wing when they actually took that decision, explained their rationale and given that counsel at the time, their advice would have more credibility.
If the hospital wants to regain public trust in the midst of taking a battle ax to its services, its leadership needs to show respect for the community they serve by being more transparent about their decisions and the rationale for them.
Brian Farenell, Glens Falls