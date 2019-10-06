Editor:
After a 46-year relationship, my appendix and I recently separated. What had always been effortless and comfortable had suddenly become miserable and painful! After 30 hours of hoping that symptoms would pass, I needed help. I had to phone a friend.
Dr. Kyle Osborne and I began medical school together 24 years ago. We learned about McBurney’s point from the back row of Weiskotten Hall. I placed an SOS call and was immediately in the office for a problem visit and labs. His clinical diagnosis: appendicitis. The writing was on the wall. A stat CT scan was read by my trusted colleagues at ARA. Dr. Richard Dimick called with CT confirmation: appendicitis.
I was quickly admitted to 4 West under the expert surgical care of Dr. Joseph D’Agostino. I met the anesthesiologist in the preop area. It was comforting to see that Dr. Michael Morrissey would be running the room. Eleven years ago, Dr. Morrissey administered anesthesia to my wife for an emergency C-section. Our other two children were also delivered by C-section at GFH under the great care of Drs. Nielsen, Bashant and Leopold.
Surgery went perfectly — I don’t recall a thing. Pain was minimal. My separation was complete. I went through the full gamut of hospital services in an afternoon. Everyone was comforting and professional: registration, phlebotomy, clinic staff, scheduling, radiology, OR services, inpatient nursing, etc. Care was seamless. I couldn’t ask for anything more.
I am lucky to work with such a great team. Thank you to all who do their part, however great or small, in taking care of me and our patients every day. GFH is where my family gets our care. The hospital board, administration, clinicians, nurses, and staff are dedicated to GFH and our community. Keep up the great work.
John Stoutenburg, MD, Medical Director, C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital