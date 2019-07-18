Editor:
Might I add to your perspective on horse racing?
The one time I went to the Saratoga Race Course was at the invitation of relatives as a social event. A horse named Pete's Parley was racing, and it was suggested to me that I bet on that horse, which I did not do. I watched that race and the horse in question broke a leg and was put down. I then understood why a horse ambulance follows each race and that every horse was running toward a death sentence. What does it say about a society that says doping a human athlete is illegal, but it is OK to dope a horse? It is not "The Sport of Kings," but the sport of callous humans who care little for the lives of magnificent animals. I look forward to the day that such racing is banned.
Peter Cartier, Queensbury