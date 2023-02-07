After reading the article in The Post-Star, I listened to the audio provided by @Town of Moreau. Several adjectives come immediately to my mind: Hateful, mocking, divisive, condescending, aggressive, defensive. You get the drift ... .

In my opinion some of the language used by our supervisor was beyond extreme. Here's where we get to my big problem.

Mr. Kusnierz told me the problems within this town are caused by Democrats.

I wrote a letter to the editor about it.

As a representative of our town he is supposed to represent all of us.

The way he badgered Mr. Donahue was reprehensible.

And then to end it he made a remark about his "handlers."

Are. You. Kidding. Me.

And then to say to Mr. Tom that he controls his taxes? And we all know what he was implying there.

While I was on the phone with our supervisor, he also laughed in the same manner as he did during the meeting.

Our national and state governments are rife with discord, blame games and lies.

Going back to 2016 we took on mockery, threats and disinformation as a new way of doing politics.

This feels like that.

The behavior exhibited at this meeting was horrific. And I believe should be looked at by an ethics committee at this point.

Forget about Biochar for a moment ... just concentrate on the behavior and words of our supervisor at this meeting.

Leaders lead by example, Mr. Kusnierz.

People who are afraid and insecure point fingers at others, blame others and ridicule others. It's called whataboutism to deflect from the real issues at hand.

We need better representation in Moreau.

Beth Wadleigh,

Moreau