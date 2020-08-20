Letter to the editor: Hoping we get some higher standards

Editor:
In this morning's Post-Star, there was a story about Elise Stefanik backing Trump's executive orders he signed over the recent weekend. So again we have a congresswoman who supports going against our rule of law. Congress has the power of the purse, not the president!
And, as usual, Trump's actions will end up in the courts … again. Elise seems to be learning quite a bit lately on how to lie to and cheat her constituents here in New York. And like the blind followers that they are, they just soak up everything she tells them as gospel.
Back in October of 2019, she held a town hall meeting at the Kingsbury Fire Department. I did not go, but I saw a video on Facebook that someone had posted of the event. The subject came up about the closed door impeachment hearings that were going on at that time.
Elise made a statement at that time that Republicans weren't even allowed to sit in on the hearings. Her followers of course believed her, while she lied to their faces! Unfortunately for her, about 12 days later, her fellow Republican colleagues decided to storm the closed-door hearings, which of course was broadcast on national TV networks. Guess who was sitting just inside the doors? That's right, “Lyin Elise,” the one and only congresswoman who, for whatever reason, felt she had to lie to her constituents!
Enough of this joke of an administration! They have become empty shells of themselves that will lower their standards to meet the same standards as the worst president in the history of this country. I really hope that somewhere in this country there are still some Republicans with better moral standards than who we have now!
June Woodard, Queensbury
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!