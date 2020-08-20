Letter to the editor: Hoping we get some higher standards

Editor:

In this morning's Post-Star, there was a story about Elise Stefanik backing Trump's executive orders he signed over the recent weekend. So again we have a congresswoman who supports going against our rule of law. Congress has the power of the purse, not the president!

And, as usual, Trump's actions will end up in the courts … again. Elise seems to be learning quite a bit lately on how to lie to and cheat her constituents here in New York. And like the blind followers that they are, they just soak up everything she tells them as gospel.

Back in October of 2019, she held a town hall meeting at the Kingsbury Fire Department. I did not go, but I saw a video on Facebook that someone had posted of the event. The subject came up about the closed door impeachment hearings that were going on at that time.