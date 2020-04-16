Letter to the editor: Hoping the world can get over Trump

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor:

Get over it, Mr. Trump. You have been in office three years. Yet, you still blame President Obama for leaving you a mess. Well, Mr. Trump, if you were doing your job these last three-plus years, the mess would have been fixed.

If you were doing your job, you would have known that "shelves were empty" and you would have stocked them with needed medical supplies. If you were doing your job, you would have surrounded yourself with people who would have made sure you got information important to our national health and security.

If you didn't get the November intelligence briefing on COVID-19 and/or the January COVID-19 memo from Mr. Navarro, you need to get better help. Maybe you can move away from retaliation firings and get to firing those on your staff who don't inform you of serious matters.

Many of us lived through the H1N1 flu while President Obama was in charge. I don't remember closed schools, shut places of worship, only essential businesses open, travel restrictions, unemployment in the millions, or a shortage of toilet paper. That makes me believe that President Obama handled the H1N1 virus much better than you are handling the coronavirus.